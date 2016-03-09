© norebbo dreamstime.com

Jabil to supply cellular medication dispenser for DayaMed

Jabil Circuit will deliver for Canadian DayaMed, the next generation of its cellular medication dispenser and patient‐centered data and communication hub, the medPOD.

“We are truly excited to partner with Jabil on the design and manufacturing of the medPOD,” said Justin Daya, CEO of DayaMed. “Jabil’s global capabilities, experience and culture are unmatched in the industry. Together we are re‐defining and empowering the patient medication experience, the interaction of the patient with their caregiver & medical ecosystem and delivering innovative data and population health programs.”



Through DayaMed’s HIPPA compliant cloud, the medPOD creates platform for patient health information that; connects to biometric devices via Bluetooth. creates a new, auditable metric for patient‐centered disease management called Real‐time Medication Adherence (RMA). RMA records the place, time and the exact medication taken.



“We're honored and excited to have partnered up with DayaMed in the creation of the medPOD,” said Phil Hubbell, Senior Director, Global Business Units, Jabil. “DayaMed as a customer has shown an eagerness to leverage all the unique capabilities that Jabil brings to the table. The medPOD will be a fixture in the Connected Home, helping to advance the lives of people globally.