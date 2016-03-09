© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Saab to deliver tower automation system to Taiwan Taoyuan airport

Saab has been selected by Air Navigation and Weather Services (ANWS), a division of the Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration, to deliver a Tower Automation System for the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s (TPE) new control tower.

Saab’s Integrated ATC Automation Suite combines numerous capabilities into a controller working position that will help ANWS enhance flight services and support an increasing number of operations. The system builds on Saab’s tower automation components, such as its A3000 Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control Systems (A-SMGCS), electronic flight strips, and surveillance data fusion, to provide a new level of controller decision support tools. This includes advanced A-SMGCS functions like automated safety nets, integration with the airport ground lighting system, and future routing and guidance capabilities.



“Air Navigation and Weather Services is facing tremendous pressure to keep up with increasing traffic while simultaneously improving the safety and efficiency of operations. Saab’s Integrated ATC Automation Suite helps address these needs and provides controllers with a powerful toolset to enhance flight services,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business unit Traffic Management.



Saab’s Integrated ATC Automation Suite is designed to help airports of all sizes improve the safety and efficiency of tower and approach operations.