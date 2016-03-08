© weixin shen dreamstime.com

Yankee Tronics to represent Hover-Davis in New York State

Hover-Davis, a designer and manufacturer of electronic component and media delivery solutions, has appointed Yankee Tronics, Inc. as its authorized representative in Upstate New York.

“When selecting sales agents, we look for organizations with experience, process understanding and track records of successfully cultivating customer relationships that transcend product lines. Yankee Tronics president and founder, Joseph DePeter’s background includes over 30 years of extensive hands-on experience in manufacturing, sales and management. Yankee’s focus, dedication and complementary product lines are in perfect alignment with Hover-Davis”, states Chris Fletcher, Hover-Davis Business Manager.



“Our goal is to provide our customers with products from leading manufacturers worldwide to meet user needs in a constantly changing, highly competitive, technological environment. To that end, we are proud that Hover-Davis has selected Yankee Tronics to represent their renowned brand of feeder solutions”, comments Joe DePeter.