Butz goes from BenQ to ECT

Robert Butz joins European Computer Telecoms Group (ECT) management as new Vice President Sales Central Europe.

The European Computer Telecoms Group (ECT) continues to expand its structures with the appointment of Robert Butz as new Vice President Sales Central Europe. In his new position, Butz is responsible for the sales activities of the ECT subsidiaries in Germany, France, and Poland. Working hand in hand with Butz, six vice presidents will in future oversee the ECT Group's global sales activities. The company introduced this new management level last autumn, appointing Reinier Meuwissen as Vice President Sales for Northern Europe. In November, Arvind Sharma, Vice President Business Development, also joined the ECT's management team. ECT is currently in a high growth phase and has doubled in size in 2005/2006.



Having built a 17-year career before joining the ECT, Butz has held several high-level positions. After serving as an officer in the German Air Force (and gaining in-depth management experience in that capacity), Butz – who holds degrees in engineering and business administration – worked for Siemens Defence Electronics and Daimler Benz Aerospace (Dasa), two manufacturers of defence technology. Butz served as a senior sales manager, and he was in charge of the sales and marketing of management information and C³I systems (Communication Command Control and Information Systems). As sales director, Butz subsequently succeeded in acquiring and realising a wide range of key contracts with mobile phone operators in the Near and Middle East for Siemens Mobile Networks. He then worked as senior marketing consultant due diligence in an advisory capacity for financing projects. As project manager for Siemens Mobile Phones, he was in charge of ODM phones (mobile phones developed and manufactured at partner companies) and acted as deputy manager of European product management for all 2G appliances.

Butz's most recent position was at BenQ Mobile, where he worked as deputy manager for the product segment “Explore performance” (3G and business mobiles).

Butz is a true gain for ECT: He is an experienced manager who has already successfully demonstrated his high performance across the entire spectrum. That includes service provision, acquisition and project management on the telecommunications market, as well as the product management of consumer electronics.



At ECT, Butz will mainly be responsible for the on-going expansion of sales and marketing activities in Central Europe. He will also oversee the strategy for multinational key accounts, with the main objective being the further development of the ECT's intelligent value-added services on the market.

Following Reinier Meuwissen's appointment as Vice President Sales Northern Europe last year, the addition of Butz is another key component in the ECT Group's expansion strategy. Along with the Vice President Business Development, Dr. Arvind Sharma (who previously spent many years working at Ericsson), Butz is now the third member of the core team on ECT's new management level. “I'm looking forward to this new challenge and, due to its technological progress and the flexibility of its solutions, I believe that ECT is excellently positioned for a successful cooperation with all leading network operators in Europe,” said Butz.