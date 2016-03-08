© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

GCT GmbH invests to increase capacity

The Weingarten, Germany-based company GCT, will invest about EUR 1.4 million in order to increase its capacity.

The new CVD diamond coating device will increase the company's output by approximately one third. Part of the investment has gone towards improving process capability, this includes a new cooling system and several laser and IR- measuring devices for quality control.