Saab to deploy surface movement radar in Prague

Saab has been selected by Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic (ANS CR) to deliver its SR-3 Surface Movement Radar (SMR) for Václav Havel Airport, Prague.

The SR-3 radar delivers situational awareness and safety in all weather conditions. It will be used for the detection of non-cooperative targets – including aircraft, ground vehicles, and other obstacles – and integrated into the existing Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control Systems (A‑SMGCS) system.



“Saab’s SR-3 is a low-risk solution for airports like Prague that need to replace an aging radar, or for airports looking to augment coverage or deploy a Surface Movement Radar for the first time. The SR-3 was specifically designed to support air traffic safety systems such as A-SMGCS,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business unit Traffic Management.