Ruag ends extended working hours ahead of schedule

At the end of March 2016, Ruag will terminate the extended working hours arrangement that was introduced in certain units in 2015 in response to the Swiss franc's appreciation.

Originally this arrangement was only due to finish at the end of July 2016. However, the decision was taken due to other measures initiated – such as an optimization of processes and of the portfolio, negotiations with suppliers and cost savings – have now been largely implemented.



Generally speaking, the extended working hours mean that employees have been working 43 instead of 40 hours per week.



On 1 May 2015 RUAG had introduced additional working hours in certain areas of the Ruag Defence division (around 590 employees) and at Ruag Environment, which specializes in the recycling of electrical and household appliances (100 employees). As an additional measure, the company had also increased working hours for the export-oriented Ruag Ammotec division (300 employees) as of 1 August 2015. In December 2015, the deadline for terminating the extended working hours arrangement was lengthened to July 2016 at the latest.