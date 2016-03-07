© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Whirlpool invests $40 million in dishwasher-manufacturing site

The company is planning to invest USD 40.6 million in its operations at its dishwasher-manufacturing facility located in Findlay, Ohio.

The plant anticipates adding approximately 50 new jobs with this investment. The expansion of 86'400 square-feet will provide additional assembly capacity and material space to support the consumer demand for Whirlpool-built products, and also will improve the flow of parts and products through the plant.



Since 2010, it has invested more than USD 1 billion in new facilities and plant upgrades, including a USD 40 million expansion of its Greenville, Ohio, manufacturing plant that will add 400 new jobs by 2018.