New test solutions and development manager at Axiom

UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has appointed Martin Indge as the company’s test solutions and development manager,

With him Mr. Ingde is bringing over 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, primarily for the telecoms sector. His career has taken him to companies such as AT&T, Lucent, IPWireless and NVidia Technology. In these roles Martin has work closely with contract electronic manufacturers, including Axiom, on a host of NPI and test development activities across the UK, USA and the Far East.



At Axiom, Martin will work to further drive the CEM’s development of new innovative test solutions utilising high levels of automation, data collection and analysis. This will see him work closely with new and existing customers at early stages of the product development cycle, to ensure maximum test coverage via bespoke, highly reliable and cost effective test solutions.



Commenting on the appointment, David Davies, Managing Director at Axiom, said: “We are delight to have someone of Martin’s calibre join our test solutions team. His unrivalled experience in RF and wireless technology expertise further guarantee our commitment to being the industry leaders for the markets we serve. His appointment signifies a further strengthen of the outstanding service our customers have come to expect from Axiom. Crucially, Martin shares our vision and dedication to quality and customer service.”



Martin Indge commented: “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Axiom for the past few years, particularly on the building and testing of prototypes. The opportunity to help drive their test solutions team forward is a truly exciting next step for me.”