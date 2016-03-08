© evertiq

Stadium’s Chinese manufacturing site clears extended scope TS16949

Following an on-site audit, Stadium’s new hi-tech manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China has passed the ISO/TS16949 extended scope audit.

The extended scope ISO/TS16949 covers the manufacture of printed circuit board assemblies and final product assemblies, wiper electrical control assemblies and global positioning system (GPS) antenna for automotive applications.



It applies to the design, development and production of products in the automotive space, which is a strategically important market sector for the Stadium which delivers end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions for OEMs in automotive, telematics, fleet management, asset tracking, smart home, wearables and security systems.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO at Stadium Group, comments, “With this further extended scope certification at our new facility in China, Stadium demonstrates that we can provide our automotive sector customers with a wide variety of wireless product manufacturing (from PCBA and antenna build to complete final product assembly) and delivery of highly flexible, complex supply chain solutions to ensure competitiveness on a global scale”



“Achieving the extended scope ISO/TS16949 accreditation at our new Dongguan facility is an important step on our journey to become a leading global provider of design-led integrated electronic technology solutions, supported by regional design and manufacturing centres of excellence.”