CyberOptics and Nordson ink OEM supplier agreement

CyberOptics Corporation has entered into an OEM supplier agreement with Nordson YESTECH to supply its proprietary 3D Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensors.

Nordson will incorporate CyberOptics’ 3D MRS technology that inhibits measurement distortions, into their new 3D FX-940 Ultra Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems.



“After extensive consideration, we determined the MRS sensor to be the best choice for our demanding product requirements,” said Joe Stockunas, Group Vice President, Nordson Electronics Systems. “This strategic partnership offers the best solution to our customers by combining the strengths of YESTECH’s FX-940 platform and industry-recognized inspection software with this advanced 3D sensor technology.”



“We are pleased to announce the extension of our OEM sensor business to include Nordson YESTECH, a leader in AOI solutions with a broad customer base and vast global reach. Having our award-winning MRS technology incorporated into Nordson’s AOI systems is yet another proof point that our differentiated 3D sensor technology platform is considered industry leading for 3D inspection,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkari, President and CEO, CyberOptics Corporation.