Stadium's taking care of the power supply for new Raspberry Pi 3

Stontronics, a Stadium Group subsidiary, is taking care of the official power supply for the new Raspberry Pi 3.

The new power supply has been specifically designed for the launch of the third-generation Raspberry Pi board, as it requires more power – approximately 2.5A – to support the new Broadcom BCM2837 processor chipset that powers the Raspberry Pi 3.



The power supply has been design to meet the updated and expanded US Department of Energy (DoE) Level VI Energy Efficiency requirements, which became effective just recently. The new DoE standard mandates more stringent energy efficiency levels for a greater number of external power supply types.



Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Stadium, commented: “The Raspberry Pi Foundation chose Stadium as the only approved manufacturer of the power supply because of Stontronics’ expertise in semi-custom design and ability to handle all required third-party approvals to deliver a fully approved Raspberry Pi branded product.”



Gordon Hollingworth, Director of Engineering at the Raspberry Pi Foundation commented: “In addition to the Company’s experience and strong credentials as a power supply vendor and designer, Stontronics also had existing relationships with RS Components and Farnell. This is an important aspect, as both companies are key to the Raspberry Pi distribution strategy and are on the strictly-limited list of official distributors of the Raspberry Pi platform.”