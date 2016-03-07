© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Bosch to hire 14'000 university graduates

To stay on its growth course, Bosch plans to recruit some 14'000 university graduates worldwide this year.

“Connectivity through the internet of things is changing Bosch’s business – and consequently our personnel requirements – more than ever before,” says Christoph Kübel, member of the board of management and director of industrial relations of Robert Bosch GmbH.



Almost every second vacancy at Bosch is related to IT or software. In particular, the need for software engineers for IT systems (web applications) and for embedded systems (sensor systems) is growing. A large number of Bosch associates are developing solutions for a connected world. “Software expertise is the key to the connected world,” Kübel says.



At a regional level, the focus of new hires is on Asia Pacific. In India, Bosch plans to recruit 3'500 university graduates, followed by 2'500 new hires in China and 2'100 new hires in Germany.



For some years now, Bosch has been expanding its software expertise. The company currently employs more than 15,000 software engineers, and the numbers are set to grow.



“Today’s Bosch is also a software company,” Kübel says. “University graduates with a degree in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and industrial engineering and who possess software expertise have excellent chances to start a career with us.”