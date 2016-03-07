© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Acromag forms new EMS division

Acromag, Inc., a producer of industrial electronics and measurement and control products, have formed a new contract manufacturing division at its 35'000 square-foot facility in Michigan, USA.

The Electronic Contract Manufacturing Division will be led by Acromag's Business Development Manager, Stacy Z. Moore. This division offers PCB assembly to the commercial, industrial, aerospace, defence, telematics and automotive industries.



The new division is seen as a natural expansion of the company's current design and manufacturing Process Automation and Embedded Solutions Divisions.



"Acromag prides itself on exceeding the quality standards that are required by its customers," said Stacy Moore, Business Development Manager of the Contract Manufacturing division. "As a company, we have more than 50 years of manufacturing experience. We have the tools, the training, and the skills to bring a customer's product to market, quickly and to their specifications."