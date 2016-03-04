© abb

ABB to deliver 250 robots to Valmet Automotive

ABB will deliver over 250 robots to Valmet Automotive for use at its Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV body shop in Uusikaupunki, Finland. Production of the GLC sport utility vehicle will begin in early 2017.

This is the largest contract for industrial robots ever signed in Finland. And the order will double Valmet Automotive’s total number of ABB robots to more than 500. The recently announced new production line is a greenfield project, which consists of the main lines and sub-assembly cells. The additional robots will boost the Finnish automotive supplier’s flexible manufacturing allowing it to enhance its operations by improving productivity and shortening lead-times.



“ABB’s flexible and intelligent manufacturing technologies will help Valmet Automotive reduce investment costs, increase productivity and respond quickly to market demands,” said Pekka Tiitinen, president of ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division. “Improving industrial productivity is one of the major growth drivers of ABB’s Next Level strategy.”



The order includes the IRB 6700 robots line, introduced in 2013, which is more robust and 15% more energy efficient than its predecessor. The IRB 8700 line, ABB’s largest robot launched in November 2015 with a reach of 3.5 meters and capable of handling a payload of up to 800 kg, is also part of the order.