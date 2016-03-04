© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Foxconn to build tech park - creating 70'000 new jobs

Foxconn, the Taiwanese EMS-giant is planning to invest billions in a new – technology focused – industrial park in southern China.

Construction on the planned industry park – which will be located in Nanning, Guangxi province – will begin during this year, but wont be operational until 2020. The park is expected to create about 70'000 jobs, according to a Reuters reports citing a Chinese local government website.



No specific figure was given, but the venture was described as a 100 billion yuan investment (which would but it in the USD 15.34 billion class), the report continues.