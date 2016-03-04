© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Schweizer Electronic beats full year expectations

According to preliminary figures Schweizer Electronic AG has closed the accounts for the fiscal year 2015 with a record turnover of EUR 115.5 million.

The order book climbed to a record level of EUR 149.1 million by the end of the year 2015 (previous year EUR 119.2 million). A particularly strong fourth quarter substantially contributed to the positive development of order income, which jumped by 25% to EUR 145.4 million. Order activities of the automotive customers increased by EUR 20.8 million to EUR 105.5 million.



The company exactly met its expectations with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of EUR 8.5 million (previous year EUR 10.0 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 7.4 percent (previous year 9.1%).



“Thanks to our leading position in the growth markets of fuel efficiency and CO2 reduction as well as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) we expect to continue to grow faster than our reference markets also in the years to come,” said Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.



Depending on the business development with our Asian partners e.g. in the field of high frequency technology and under consideration of the rather cautious forecasts for the overall economy as well as for the global PCB market, we expect a turnover increase of 3 to 5 percent in 2016”, Dr. Maren Schweizer continues.