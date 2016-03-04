© raspberry pi

Raspberry Pi – still a UK product

The Raspberry Pi Foundation's latest launch, the Raspberry Pi 3 – which has already gone on sale –

will stay a Welsh product.

The new model will – like is siblings – be manufactured by Sony UK TEC in Pencoed. The latest model features a 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (~10x the performance of Raspberry Pi 1), integrated 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.1.



It is exactly four years since the original 256MB Raspberry Pi Model B was first launched. Since then, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has shipped over eight million units, including three million units of Raspberry Pi 2, making it the UK’s all-time best-selling computer.



Gerald Kelly of Sony UK TEC comments: “Working with distributors Element14 and RS Components, we are proud to be delivering a bespoke end-to-end manufacturing solution that supports the unprecedented success of the Raspberry Pi as the UK’s best selling computer. Our advanced manufacturing facilities mean that we have developed an enviable reputation for building the world’s best technology products and we are delighted to be partnering with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Element14 and RS Components as they embark on the next stage of their journey with the Raspberry Pi 3.”