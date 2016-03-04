© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Ruag to continue operating combat training centres in Switzerland

Ruag Defence has received a contract from the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) to continue operating the combat training centres in Switzerland for the next five years.

The contract includes management, operation of the centres' system platforms, technical service, logistics, infrastructure & property.



After the bidding process, aramsuisse decided that Ruag Defence is to continue operating the combat training centres. Ruag Defence is currently responsible for support, infrastructure, logistics as well as the technology and operation of the simulation platforms at the combat training centres of the Swiss Armed Forces.