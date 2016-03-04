© artcp5 dreamstime.com

Toshiba looking to sell entire medical unit?

Japanese Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell its entire medical equipment business – rather than just parts of it. Among the companies named to be part of the bidding we find both Canon and Fujifilm.

And the company believes that a potentially aggressive bidding could value the medical business at more than USD 3.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.



Such a deal would provide much needed liquidity to the struggling company – which is still trying to recuperate from the heavily reported on accounting scandal. And an increase in restructuring costs have led the management to consider a sale of the entire Toshiba Medical Systems Corp, the report continues.



The price tag is reportedly set between USD 3.5 billion to USD 4.4 billion, the sources told Reuters and also saying that it could go higher.



Among the companies named as potential buyers we find equity firm KKR & Co, Canon, Fujifilm and Konica Minolta.