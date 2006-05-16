Sectra opens office in the Netherlands

Sectra has been selling secure communications products to the Dutch market for three years. Its encryption products are now being used by customers in Dutch government offices and by the Netherlands Defense Department.

In order to provide first line customer service and support, Sectra has now opened an office in the Hague.



“Demand for our products on the Dutch market is increasing and we need to interact with customers locally and provide professional service,” says Jeroen de Muijnck, Manager of the new Sectra office in the Netherlands. “The main reason for establishing this office is to take advantage of the opportunity of deepening relationships with customers in the Netherlands – however, an important strategic aspect is that it brings us geographically closer to several key markets in the EU,” Jeroen de Muijnck adds.



Sectra has framework agreements established with the Netherlands Defense Department and other government agencies for delivery of the latest generation of the Company's Tiger products, Tiger XS.



Tiger XS, the new generation of Sectra's Tiger products, facilitates the exchange of sensitive information regardless of whether it is communicated from a mobile phone, desktop phone, conference phone or PC. Sectra's Tiger products were developed through close cooperation between the Swedish, Norwegian and Dutch defense departments and other government customers. The products meet the highest security requirements and have been approved by several national security and accreditation bodies in Europe and by NATO.