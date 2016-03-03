© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 03, 2016
Orbit International receives orders in Excess of $2,8 million in February
Electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, Orbit International recorded consolidated bookings for both its Electronics and Power Groups of USD 2'800'000 for the month of February 2016.
The bookings for February 2016 were highlighted by three previously announced follow-on production awards that were received by our Electronics Group for its switch panels and keyboards valued in excess of USD 1'600'000. In addition to the previously announced awards, our Electronics Group received another significant keyboard order in excess of USD 400'000 and our Power Group received orders for its commercial and VPX power supplies. Consolidated bookings for the first quarter of 2016 are currently in excess of USD 7'500'000. Deliveries for the awards received during February are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2016 and continue through the first quarter of 2017.
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, "The Company had solid bookings once again for the month of February 2016. Consolidated bookings for the first quarter of 2016 are in excess of USD 7'500'000 and follow our strong fourth quarter 2015 bookings of approximately USD 6'300'000. These awards have well positioned our delivery schedules for the third and fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017. Furthermore, our Electronics Group is currently working with our customers on several additional follow-on contracts which we expect will be booked later in the first quarter of 2016, although the timing of these awards is always an uncertainty."
Binder continued, "Our Power Group is working on several new opportunities for its COTS products which it hopes to book later in the first quarter. However, our commercial bookings remain weak due to a decrease in oil and gas activity and weak capital spending. Thus far, most bookings for our VPX power supplies have been pre-production orders with small quantities but have significant quantities projected once full production is attained. We are encouraged with the alliances we are forming with key customers in the VPX marketplace and believe we are well positioned once funding increases for this technology."
