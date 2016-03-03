© abb

ABB wins $100 million order to support power infrastructure in Iraq

ABB has won an order worth around USD 100 million from Mass Global Holding to deliver a gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation that will help integrate 3'000 MW of electricity generated by a combined cycle power plant, utilizing Iraq’s natural gas resources.

“This advanced GIS substation will help bring much needed electricity by expanding capacity and strengthening Iraq’s power infrastructure”, said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division. “This project adds to our extensive installed base in the region and supports our Next Level strategic thrust on growing markets.”



ABB will be responsible for the design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the transmission and distribution substation excluding civil works. This will be the largest 400/132 kilovolt (kV) substation in Iraq, equipped with state-of-the-art gas-insulated switchgear. ABB’s GIS technology will enhance operational reliability, efficiency and safety while minimizing substation footprint and maintenance requirements.



ABB will also deliver two 400/132 kV autotransformers to step down the voltage for distribution to, and advanced IEC 61850-compliant open automation, protection and telecommunication systems for local and remote control and monitoring of substation assets.



The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2015.