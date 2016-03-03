© creasencesro dreamstime.com

IPC opens office in Brussels

IPC is opening a new office in Brussels, Belgium. The office will deliver the full suite of IPC products and services, including member support, standards development activities and educational opportunities to all members in Europe.

The office will be headed by, Director of Operations, Aleš Šinkovec.



“Having an office and an enthusiastic staff in Brussels, led by Aleš, is a very important step in our ongoing mission to deliver value and provide support to our nearly 550 member companies in Europe,” said Sanjay Huprikar, IPC vice president of member success. “We are excited about new initiatives in standards development, the launch of a European electronics council and public affairs efforts that we will be announcing and sharing with our members in the coming weeks.”



Adds John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO, “Over the years, IPC has made great strides to become an association serving the needs of a global industry. We believe strongly in supporting the European electronics market and will work to support our European members to achieve competitive excellence and financial success.”