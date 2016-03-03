© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

TÜV SÜD strengthens EMC services – acquires Global EMC Inc.

TÜV SÜD is strengthening its service offering in the context of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) measurements by acquiring Global EMC Inc. in Canada.

The acquisition will reinforce TÜV SÜD’s market presence in North America and enable the company to meet increasing demand for EMC services in numerous industries more efficiently.



Ian Nicol, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD America Inc. “The acquisition of Global EMC Inc. will strengthen our presence and our service offering in North America”, explains Ian Nicol, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD America Inc. “With a wide portfolio of offerings across many industries Global EMC Inc. complements our existing services and provides the perfect base for expanding the offering to our North American customer base especially in Canada.



Global EMC Inc. has several EMC test chambers located in Gormley (Toronto, Ontario) and Laval (Montreal, Quebec) and holds accreditations for various product scopes, including industrial products, medical devices, household appliances, radio immunity and photobiological safety.

To date TÜV SÜD has offered EMC testing at four locations in North America, including two in San Diego (California), Plymouth (Michigan) and New Brighton (Minnesota).