Thyssenkrupp invests in European automotive components business
The technology group thyssenkrupp is to build a new automotive components plant in Hungary. The company will invest around EUR 100 million in a new production site for engine components and steering systems.
Construction of the plant in Jászfényszaru, 70 kilometers east of Budapest, will start in spring 2016, with production of electronic power-assisted steering systems and cylinder head covers with integrated camshafts planned to commence in 2018. thyssenkrupp will create around 500 new jobs at the site in the coming years. The expansion of production capacities in Hungary is necessary because thyssenkrupp’s components division has recently acquired major orders from international OEMs.
Dr. Karsten Kroos, CEO of thyssenkrupp’s Components Technology business area: “This investment follows our strategy towards standardization and cost optimization in the automotive components business. For the first time in Europe we are localizing production of two different technologies at one site. That will be an immense help in offering competitive cost structures. We have already enjoyed success with this strategy in China and will also be employing it in other growth markets.”
In Shanghai thyssenkrupp opened a chassis components plant in 2014 producing both steering and damping systems. The main advantages of the approach are central project planning, joint use of plant infrastructure, faster implementation of improvement measures and lower administrative costs.
For electronic power-assisted steering systems alone the company has received auto industry orders worth around seven billion euros in recent months. Likewise, the demand for cylinder head cover modules with integrated, assembled camshafts is still high. The special design of the module permits customers weight savings of up to 30 percent, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.
“Hungary offers good conditions for our growth plans. Its central location, good infrastructure and highly skilled labor force are the main reasons for expanding our business activities in Hungary,” said Kroos.
