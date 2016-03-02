© gleighly dreamstime.com

IBM to sell up to $150 million in Lenovo shares?

IBM is planning to sell its Lenovo shares, or up to USD 150 million worth of its shares in the Chinese company.

Apparently IBM is offering 182 million shares in a range of HKD 6.26 (USD 0.8052) to HKD 6.42 each, according International Finance Review citing a term sheet of the deal sent to investors.



Neither IBM or Lenovo responded to Reuters comments requests.