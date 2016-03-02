© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 02, 2016
Delta expands its R&D and manufacturing operations in India
Power and thermal management solutions provider, Delta India Electronics, is planning an expansion of its R&D and manufacturing operations with new facilities in Bangalore and Hosur respectively.
Delta India plans to develop smart energy management solutions at its new R&D centre which is expected to create up to 500 engineering jobs within the next 3 years. Within the next 10 years, Delta’s new factory in Hosur will create up to 20'000 jobs for the manufacturing of power electronics, renewable energy and automation solutions.
Mr. James Ng, chairman of Delta Electronics (Thailand), the parent company of Delta India, said, “Delta recognizes the potential of India to become a powerhouse in manufacturing and its need for high energy efficiency which is one of Delta’s core competences. We believe our new R&D centre in Bangalore will be instrumental in the creation of innovative and energy-efficient technologies that will support the realization of national initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India'.”
Delta selected Bangalore for its new R&D centre due to its engineering talent pool for software and hardware development. This new R&D centre is expected to create up to 500 high-tech jobs within the next three years and focus on technologies such as mega-watt scale power conversion and power quality. The new plant in Hosur is expected to start operations in early 2017 and will supply the local marketplace with smart, high-efficiency telecom power systems, industrial automation solutions, UPS, renewable energy inverters and converters as well as solutions for display and monitoring.
