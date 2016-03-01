© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Not the best start to a new year, HP

HP is starting 2016 by speeding up its restructuring program, expecting about 3'000 employees to leave the company buy the end of the company's fiscal 2016 instead of over the previously announced three years.

Back then the company said it expected to reduce its workforce by 33'000 employees over the course of three years – from which up to 3'300 would be from HP Inc. – and about 1.200 would have to leave by the end of 2016, according to a Reuters report.



HP Inc – which holds the company's legacy hardware business – has seen a 12% decrease in revenues and is struggling with the sluggish demand for PC's and printers, the report continues.