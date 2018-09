Google's not as good of a driver as one might think

© google

A car crash – thankfully it wasn’t a serious one. But who do you exchange insurance information with when there's no driver?

The Google AV was operating in autonomous mode and traveling at less than 2 mph, and the bus was travelling at about 15 mph at the time of contact.



The Google AV sustained body damage to the left front fender, the left front wheel and one of its driver’s -side sensors. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Google has with a straight back boasted that its – self-driving – car fleet has never been the cause, or responsible for any of the crashes it's been involved in. They have always been caused by someone else (ergo; human). However, Google's perfect little driver might not be as flawless as its owner might think. A California DMV filing states that one of Google's autonomous cars hit the side of a bus. Worth mentioning is that this happened at very, very low speed.The filling says that:The Verge has obtained an excerpt from Google's next monthly self-driving report, in which the company claims that the car assumed that the bus would yield when it attempted to get back into traffic.