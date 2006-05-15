Silicon Lab acquires Silemba

US based Silicon Laboratories Inc. today announced the acquisition of Silembia, a privately held company based in Rennes, France that develops semiconductor intellectual property for digital demodulation and channel decoding.

Silicon Laboratories acquired Silembia in an all-cash transaction for approximately $20 million.

“Silembia's expertise augments Silicon Laboratories' core competencies and enhances our ability to accelerate the development of differentiated IC solutions for both new and existing markets,” said Necip Sayiner, president and chief executive officer of Silicon Laboratories.



The Silembia acquisition brings a veteran design team with more than a decade of experience in digital demodulation and system architecture design. The team, which will join Silicon Laboratories' mixed-signal design center in Rennes, France, has proven expertise in advanced error control coding and has developed silicon solutions leveraging experience in multi-carrier modulation used in many emerging broadcast and wireline communication standards.



“We are pleased to be matched with Silicon Laboratories' excellent design team, and we are convinced that the combination of our technologies will result in a long-term competitive advantage,” said Bernard Badefort, president and chief executive officer of Silembia.



This transaction is expected to result in a one-time charge for purchased in-process R&D in the second quarter.