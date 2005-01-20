Free2move Bluetooth module used in cellphone

In cooperation with Flextronics Design in Althofen Free2move has developed a Bluetooth solution for the cellular phone Vitaphone 2300.

The phone is a special purpose phone developed for the medical market. It includes an ECG sensor and sends data about the patient condition to a medical service centre. Among the customers are pharmacies and heart patients. The Bluetooth technology is used to connect wireless headsets but also for transmitting medical data and connecting other medical equipment.



By using a module solution from Free2move, Flextronics and the end customer Vitaphone have not needed to qualify the product according to the Bluetooth specification. This is possible since the module fulfils the requirements for an “end product”. Free2move has developed customised software for the F2M03AC2 module which implies that Flextronics has obtained a module with a very easy to use interface.



Free2move is a Swedish company focused on providing solutions that makes it easy for the customer to use wireless technologies. In addition to Bluetooth modules Free2move offers Bluetooth to serial (RS-232) adaptors and RFID solutions. This information announced in a free2move press release.