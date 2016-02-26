© itl

ITL upgrades UK facility to double PCB manufacturing capacity

Integrated Technologies Ltd, a full service solution, has launched a high volume PCB manufacturing service for medical devices, after upgrading their UK facility.

ITL, a product design and manufacturing company in the medical sector, has recently upgraded their automated surface mount line to a Europlacer iineo II and revamped their entire PCB area, an investment that has doubled the company's PCB manufacturing capacity.



Tom Cole, ITL’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re excited to expand our capabilities and offer this service to both existing and new customers. We found that most of our customers want to work with a team who have specialised in medical technology from the start. They like that we offer a complete service from initial conceptualisation right through to prototyping and full scale manufacturing and that we know how important electronics are.”



He added: “Investing in new technology means that we can open up our highly controlled, efficient PCB manufacturing service to more companies and take on even more ground-breaking projects. It felt like the right time to make this investment and grow our offering.”