Electronics Production | May 16, 2006
Anoto partner announces BlackBerry® solution
Anoto partner Standard Register's ExpeData® Digital Solutions group has announced the pre-release of a digital signature capability for BlackBerry®.
This capability will be offered to BlackBerry Independent Software Vendors (ISV) as a toolkit that can easily be integrated into their BlackBerry-based applications, enabling mobile workers to capture signatures and route them wirelessly to back-end systems using the BlackBerry solution from Research In Motion.
The ExpeData toolkit - comprised of a Logitech® digital pen and pocket-sized digital paper pad - allows for convenient and cost-effective signature capture. Images of the signature are viewable on the BlackBerry screen and a record of the date stamp and time stamp associated with the signature are available to third-party BlackBerry application providers.
As an example, field service personnel can deliver goods or services as they normally would. Through an application for BlackBerry, such as a workforce management application enabled with the ExpeData Digital Solution, the data for the transaction may be captured along with a handwritten signature. The ExpeData digital signature is captured via a Logitech Bluetooth® pen and automatically correlates to the appropriate work order transaction. The information can then be routed wirelessly. The signature is also viewable on the BlackBerry screen for verification.
“ExpeData developed the digital signature capability, working closely with RIM and Anoto, the inventor of the digital pen and paper technology, to address a market need for an easy-to-use, cost-effective signature capture solution.
“Designed to fit in your pocket, this simple, durable solution requires virtually no training, yet provides powerful results,” said Doug Patterson, vice president and general manager, ExpeData Digital Solutions.
“Signature capture is important for a variety of mobile applications across various markets, including field service and healthcare,” said Mark Guibert, Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Research In Motion. “ExpeData enhances the BlackBerry solution by helping streamline workflow in mobile environments and enable integration with back-end systems.”
“This is a major breakthrough for the Anoto Functionality in the market for mobile services in the USA. BlackBerry is a strong trademark when it comes to wireless products and we are extremely pleased to have the technology that enables this type of mobile solution,” says Örjan Johansson, CEO, Anoto Group AB.
