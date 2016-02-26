© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for a replacement mask writer

Mycronic has received another order for a mask writer, built on the Prexision platform, replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

The system is scheduled to be delivered to an unnamed customer in Asia during the second quarter, 2017.



Since the year 2000, Mycronic has delivered approximately 70 mask writers for display applications. Approximately half of these are 10 or more years old and maintaining these systems is increasingly a challenge.



”Yet another customer has now decided to exchange an older systems. Through our replacement offering the customer gets a scalable mask writer, which provides the possibility to further upgrade the mask writer later on,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB.