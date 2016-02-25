© universial robots

Universal Robots delivers 91% revenue growth

Universal Robots' recently published financial statements leave no doubt as to the enormous growth potential of the robot industry.

The Danish company recorded revenues of DKK 418 million (EUR 56.01 million) in 2015, which is a 91% growth compared to 2014. Universal Robots also delivered a profit of DKK 65.4 million (EUR 8.76 million) before tax.



It created quite a stir when American Teradyne paid more than USD 285 million for all the shares in the Odense-based company Universal Robots in the spring of 2015. The price of the company with 150 employees in Denmark reflected the expectations of significant growth rates in the robot industry; particularly, in the new market for a type of robots called collaborative robots or cobots; low-cost, easy-to-deploy and simple-to-program robots that work side by side with production workers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency.



The first cobot was sold in December 2008 and in 2015, the market was estimated at USD 100 million. The cobot market is estimated by some analysts to reach over USD 3 billion by 2020. So the Danish has secured an owner in Teradyne.



Universal Robots' revenue of DKK 418 million in 2015 corresponds to a 91% increase compared with 2014, and a 223% increase compared to 2013. Profit before tax totaling DKK 65.4 million, is a 122% increase compared with 2014.