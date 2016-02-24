© juan jose tugores gaspar dreamstime.com

Ericsson and Quanta team up to industrialise the cloud

Ericsson and Quanta Computer have entered a strategic partnership to scale the design, development and manufacturing of an expanded next generation datacenter solution based on the Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000.

To accelerate the adoption of the next generation datacenter solution, Ericsson has joined the Open Compute Project, focusing on hardware design for scale-out data center solutions.



Through the partnership with Quanta, Ericsson will extend its portfolio and introduce electrical server and rack choices in addition to current optical solutions. The extended portfolio will be available in the current design, and in the future, in OCP compliant designs. All designs and component alternatives shall be managed under one common software control plane, to enable continuous management improvement, analytical insights and preparing for future automation and machine learning opportunities.



Furthermore Ericsson will explore how to leverage its existing global services capabilities to deliver services for direct Ericsson customers and for customers with Quanta led sales.



Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta Computer, Inc. says: "We are very excited to work with Ericsson on this project. Ericsson has a proven delivery record, with both the technology and the services needed to succeed at scale. They've built one of the world's largest distributed infrastructures, accompanied by a global reach into more than 180 countries. Together, we are bringing open, agile and proven solutions to the market via the HDS 8000 platform and Open Compute standards."



Corey Bell, CEO of The Open Compute Project, says: "We're thrilled to welcome Ericsson as a platinum member to the OCP community and are confident that their leadership and industry expertise aligns with our vision of bringing efficiency, flexibility and scalability to IT infrastructure. Ericsson's membership illustrates further momentum in the OCP ecosystem and will help drive faster innovation in the industry."



Jason Waxman, corporate vice president, general manager Cloud Platforms Group, Intel, says: "Ericsson's commitment to enabling software defined infrastructure solutions is further amplified by this exciting partnership between Ericsson and Quanta. By utilizing Intel technology along with best practices from Open Compute Project and Intel® Rack Scale Architecture, the Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000 will help to deliver scalable solutions that will make possible to connect a world with billions of devices."