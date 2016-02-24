© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Malaysian supplier opens European subsidiary

Elite Advanced Technologies, a Malaysian producer of custom components for the manufacturing industry like PCB’s, metal enclosures, connectors and ceramic substrates, has opened a new European subsidiary based in Mol, Belgium.

"We wanted to be closer to our existing partners and more accessible to new ones” says Frederik Luppens, business development manager for Europe. “Being present in Malaysia, Taiwan and China gives us access to a large clientele of manufacturing companies but we noticed that designers, developers and decision makers are often in Europe and North America, hence we want to be closer to them to be able grant a world-class customer experience.”



The European subsidiary of Elite Advanced Technologies is in full operation since January 1, 2016 and based in Mol, Belgium.