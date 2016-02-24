© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Innolux back on track following earthquake

Taiwanese TFT and LCD panel manufacturer Innolux has competed the restoration of production following the earthquake that hit the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) in early February.

The company has reportedly completed the refurbishment of eight factories at STSP. A 5G and 6G were damaged and most of the production was restored by February 21, according to DigiTimes. The production at the other six facilities were reduced slightly – about 5% – 10% – due to the earthquake.



The the production at the 5G and 6G factories are now restored, it will still take some time to return back to normal yield rates, the report continues.