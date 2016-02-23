© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kraken to supply sonar system to Israeli defence contractor

Kraken Sonar's subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. will supply its Katfish towed sonar system to Elbit Systems Ltd., a defence contractor based in Israel.

This past week Elbit unveiled an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) named "Seagull". The Seagull is a multi-mission platform boasting high autonomy levels and modular features, which allows it to be reconfigured for an array of missions – including anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures.



"Elbit's Seagull USV is one of the most advanced ocean drones in the world – one that will save lives," said Karl Kenny, President of Kraken Sonar. "When our Synthetic Aperture Sonar is integrated on Elbit's Seagull USV, the system can provide remotely operated, unmanned, end-to-end mine hunting operations. These ocean drones can detect very small objects hidden on the seabed and enter confined spaces where underwater explosives are likely to be hidden. Since robotic systems can be remotely operated their use can remove people from very dangerous missions – in essence, taking the sailor out of the minefield."



The Seagull is a 40-foot autonomous launch that can be fitted with mission modules for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Mine Counter Measures (MCM) and force protection/patrol, including a stabilized, remotely operated .50-caliber machine gun and wire-guided torpedoes for stand-off destruction of naval mines and underwater Improvised Explosive Devices.