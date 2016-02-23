AT&S kicks off serial production of first production line

© at&s

Austrian PCB manufacture, AT&S, has received certification for a new IC substrate plant in China and is starting serial production with the first production line.

The company received the certification for its new plant in Chongqing, China, after roughly 17 months of development for the serial production of IC substrates. As a result, serial production will start for the first of two production lines. AT&S will manufacture IC substrates, so-called Flip Chip Ball Grid Array substrates for the use in microprocessors.Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO of AT&S, says: “The certification is a milestone for us. In record time, we have established a complex production site and provided a highly sophisticated technology, which was completely new to us, for serial production. We are very proud of this achievement, which would not have been possible without the enormous commitment of our employees and the close cooperation with our initial customer. Now we can start serial production as the first high-end IC substrate manufacturer in China.”According to Gerstenmayer, AT&S wants to continue to grow the profitably on the basis of high-end technology in the future. And that the IC substrate technology will make a significant contribution midterm.The first production line will now be ramped up step by step. Currently, the equipment for the second production line is gradually being installed at the plant and then certified. The second production line is scheduled to start in the third quarter of the financial year 2016/17. The two production lines have a capacity of roughly 75'000 sqm/year.About 1'300 people are currently working at the IC substrate plant in Chongqing; overall the number will total approximately. 1'500 for the two lines. So far, EUR 195.6 million has been invested in tangible fixed assets. By the end of the financial year 2016/17, the investment total for the IC substrate plant will add up to roughly EUR 280 million.-----