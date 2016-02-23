© evertiq

Kimball Electronics – Romania achieves ISO 9001:2008 certification

Kimball Electronics has received ISO 9001:2008 certification at their newly opened facility in Timisoara, Romania.

Certification to ISO 9001 requires an accredited third party to review and audit the Company’s internal quality management system. Kimball Electronics - Romania is the seventh and most recent addition to Kimball’s global manufacturing foot print.



“At Kimball Electronics - Romania it is our policy to first understand our customers' needs and expectations. We then develop a supply chain and design a manufacturing process that will ensure we are consistently producing top quality products helping to ensure the success of our customers. Verification of our procedures and systems by an independent third party who understands ISO 9001 and Quality Management Systems as well as the industry in which we operate, is a testament to our commitment to high standards for our customers,” stated Dan Copocean, General Manager of Kimball Electronics - Romania.



“We are proud to now have ISO 9001:2008 certification in all seven of our manufacturing facilities. The addition of this certification to our Romania facility will allow us to continue to support our customers' needs within the rapidly expanding European market,” stated Janusz Kasprzyk, Kimball Electronics Vice President of European Operations.