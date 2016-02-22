© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

HARMAN expands relationship with Brightstar Corp.

Harman International will expand its relationship with Brightstar Corp., a specialised wireless distributor.

Following a successful two-year collaboration, including the distribution of JBL products and exclusive Harman Kardon Products (Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 1 & 2 and Harman Kardon Aura Studio) to mobile operators and retailers worldwide, Harman will continue to leverage Brightstar to launch exclusive products in the wireless speaker and headphone space.



“Today’s consumer is cutting the strings for an audio experience that is simplified, portable and, of course, always connected,” said Michael Mauser, President of the Harman Lifestyle Audio Division. “Brightstar's global infrastructure, deep wireless experience and strong channel relationships make this a critical partnership as we look toward the future and expand the global reach of Harman’s superior audio solutions for today’s mobile lifestyle.”



“With Harman, wireless consumers worldwide will have the opportunity to experience quality sound whenever and wherever they go by unlocking the audio capabilities of their mobile devices,” said Khalid Zitouni, Vice President, Global Product and Operations at Brightstar. “Our continued work with Harman reflects the strength and breadth of our global footprint and channel reach, as well as our proven ability to enable our customers to offer the latest mobile innovations at the moment of purchase.”