Will Russia become the leader within nanotech?

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed his plans for making Russia a leader within nanotechnology. "I find it necessary to develop and adopt an effective program in this area in the near future," Putin said.

"Russia could become a leader in nanotechnology, one of the most effective aspects and ways of saving energy," Putin said in an annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Wednesday.



Putin also stressed that he highlights the importance of close cooperation between the government and the Academy of Sciences to improve the scientific field "will not be formal, and will bring real results",he said.