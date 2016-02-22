© skypixel dreamstime.com

Nokia plans to acquire of Nakina Systems

Nokia plans to acquire Canadian software firm Nakina Systems, to reinforce its position in security at a time when customers are bolstering their defences to cope with the increasing demands of connectivity, new regulations and emerging technologies.

The companies have previously had a five-year partnership where Nokia used Nakina's software in several customer projects.



Bhaskar Gorti, President of Applications and Analytics at Nokia, said: "The planned acquisition of Nakina is another example of the steps we are taking to build security and privacy into our networks from the beginning. As seventy percent of all security breaches originate from privileged insiders, Nakina gives us the ability to address a rapidly increasing threat for our customers."



Mary O'Neil, CEO of Nakina Systems, said: "Nakina bridges the security and operational gaps between the promise of cloud networks and operational realities of running high performance heterogeneous networks. With this deal, our customers will benefit from Nokia's scale, leading expertise and investment scope for software and applications."