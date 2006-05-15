RoHS loopholes under review

The European Commission has with help from industry experts found a loophole in the RoHS directive.

The loophole may be allowing some manufacturers to claim their products are exempt from the lead-free rules. There are currently two specific categories of products which currently fall outside the legislation.



“There is no secret that that the EC has asked these organisations to look into the definitions of categories 8 and 9 with the intention of reviewing the guidelines,” an industry source told Electronics Weekly.



According to ElectronicsWeekly the review is known to be looking at so-called product categories 8 and 9 which refer to medical equipment and monitoring and control instrumentation.