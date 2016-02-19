© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Incap Group: 65 percent revenue increase

Incap Groups revenue in 2015 increased by 65% and the operating profit was more than tripled on previous year.

The Groups revenue in 2015 amounted to EUR 30.6 million, up 65% year-on-year (2014: EUR 18.5 million). The Groups full-year operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.7 million, increasing by 248% year-on-year (EUR 1.1 million).



Net profit for the financial period amounted to EUR 2.0 million, which is ten times higher than the year before (EUR 0.2 million).



”Year 2015 has been a defining year for Incap. We started the year with a new market promise, which enabled a whole new positioning in the market as an EMS company with strong emphasis on customer service. The implementation of the new orientation required everyone in the organization to perform up to their full potential. Today, I am extremely proud to say that we succeeded beyond all expectations”, said CEO Ville Vuori.



”Extremely price-sensitive marketplace and continuing dim outlook in the global economy possess a risk for the erosion of our operating profit. We need to remember the lessons learned from the past years and continue focusing on costs in all levels. We will continue our commitment and challenge ourselves to be more lean, effective and agile for the benefit of our customers. I trust that by developing the company further with the same orientation as last year the future outlook will be positive. According to our estimates the revenue level of 2015 can be exceeded in 2016,” he continues.