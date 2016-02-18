© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Teledyne Labtech purchases Ledia DI from Ucamco

Teledyne Labtech has taken delivery of a Screen Ledia Direct Imaging system from Ucamco. The Ledia SB32 is the first production system to be delivered to the UK.

John Priday (CTO) commented: “we selected the Ledia system after a comprehensive benchmark process. Screen’s Ledia is the only DI exposing system that provides top quality for all layer types - inner, outer and solder mask in PCB production. Immediately following the installation we have started to experience the benefits of Ledia for our customers. Besides its quality and performance, we have selected Ledia for its low cost of operation and the support from a well-established team of engineers from Ucamco.”