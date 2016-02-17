© evertiq

Creation Technologies now ISO13485 certified - all over

Creation Technologies has just reached its milestone achievement of having all of its business units across the USA, Canada, Mexico and China ISO 13485 certified.

The EMS provider has announced that its electronics manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico, is the company’s latest to receive the ISO 13485:2003 certification, a quality standard for medical devices and diagnostics. All ten of Creation’s manufacturing facilities and its two design centers are now ISO 13485-certified.



“Creation offers our customers the unique advantage of an integrated design-through-after-market solution with the same core team focused on getting products to market as quickly as possible,” said Sergio Quiroz, General Manager of Creation Technologies – Mexicali. “As regulatory requirements and global cost pressures for medical OEMs continue to grow, our customers count on us for expert execution of highly complex, diverse and demanding projects. The ISO 13485 certification demonstrates our ability to deliver.”