Msystems to reduce prices on NAND flash with new technology

Msystems has developed a new technology that will enable for reduced costs and increased storing capacity on NAND flash memories.

The x4 technology means that you can store 4 bytes of information per cell in the same space as used for only 2 bytes. The company is hoping that this new technology even will reduce the manufacturing costs by almost 30%. However some risks will be related to this new technology such as an increased risk of errors but the company is saying that it is prepared for these issues.



This new technology is expected to begin to be used for mass production during 2007.